Home>>
China establishes COVID-19 convalescent-plasma supply network
(Xinhua) 17:38, June 11, 2021
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China has established a national supply network for COVID-19 convalescent plasma, with a reserve bank in Wuhan, in central Hubei Province, and similar stocks located in provinces across the country, a health official said Thursday.
Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that the plasma, collected from COVID-19 patients who were recovering from the disease, had proven effective in treating severe COVID-19 patients.
So far, the country has collected a total of 1.47 million ml of plasma from more than 4,700 donations, around 60 percent of which were made in Hubei, Guo said.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Still no evidence for COVID-19 leak from Wuhan lab: media
- Mainland ready to do best to help Taiwan on COVID-19 vaccination: spokesperson
- U.S. virologist who warned of seemingly "engineered" features of COVID-19 closes Twitter account: media
- Bian Lian: Western media and politicians change their tune on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
- Chinese mainland reports 9 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.