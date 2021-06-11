Chinese mainland reports 9 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:40, June 11, 2021

A volunteer guides residents at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Fujian, two in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, two in Sichuan and one each in Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Yunnan.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.

A total of 6,201 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,913 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 288 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,359 by Thursday, including 426 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,297 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 10 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, one of which was reported in Zhejiang and the other cases were from abroad. There were a total of 379 asymptomatic cases, of whom 358 were imported, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 52 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 12,222 cases, including 361 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,590 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

