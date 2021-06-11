Local Ewenki ethnic group holds traditional wedding in Aoluguya, Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 12:51, June 11, 2021

The wedding procession walks in the forest in Aoluguya Ewenki Township, Genhe City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 8, 2021. Local Ewenki ethnic group held a traditional wedding on Tuesday in Aoluguya, during which reindeer carrying the bride and dowry walked in the forest and Ewenki people sang and danced to celebrate it. The Aoluguya Ewenki people, known as "the last hunting tribe in China," are the only ethnic minority group in China that raises reindeer. For them, reindeer were the primary means of transportation in the past, while in modern society, many Aoluguya Ewenki herders still maintain the tradition of raising reindeer. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)