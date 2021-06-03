China, U.S. agree on joint efforts to solve specific problems in economy, trade: MOC

Xinhua) 15:45, June 03, 2021

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have started normal communications in the fields of economy and trade, agreeing on joint efforts to solve some specific problems in a practical way, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

Commenting on the recent video talks between Chinese and U.S. officials, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said communications between the two sides had a "smooth start."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, held video conversations with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 27 and with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on June 2.

