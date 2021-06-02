Chinese vice premier, U.S. Treasury Secretary talk over economic ties
China and the U.S. agreed to maintain communication on economic ties as senior officials from the two countries held video talks on Wednesday morning, China's Commerce Ministry said.
In the conversations between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also the chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, highlighted the importance and China-U.S. economic relations.
"In the spirit of equality and mutual trust, they conducted extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, candidly exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and expressed willingness to maintain communication," according to a ministry statement.
The talk came less than a week after Liu had a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 27.
