CPC members with 50-year party standing awarded commemorative medals

Xinhua) 08:25, June 03, 2021

Photo taken on May 26, 2021, shows the commemorative medal awarded to Communist Party of China members after five decades of Party membership. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Events were launched across China on Wednesday to award commemorative medals to Communist Party of China (CPC) members bearing five decades of party membership.

Eligible recipients are CPC members who would have been party members for 50 full years or longer as of July 1, 2021, and have consistently performed well in their roles.

The awarding of such honors, the first time in China, comes as part of celebrations of the CPC's centenary this year.

Set to last until July 1, it will see more than 7.1 million CPC members across the country receive the medals, according to officials.

The medals, measuring 50 mm in diameter, are made of copper-zinc alloy, and come in hues of red and gold, bearing the Chinese characters that translate to "Glorious 50 years as a CPC member" in English.

In the future, the commemorative medal awarding is slated to take place once a year, usually around July 1, the birthday of the CPC.

