Macao SAR chief executive calls on public to get vaccinated against COVID-19
MACAO, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng on Tuesday called on members of the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
Speaking to reporters after a public event, the chief executive said that there had lately been an increasing number of people reserving a booking for inoculation. The health authorities would optimize inoculation arrangements for the greater convenience of the public.
He said that Macao had secured sufficient supply of vaccines and the SAR government currently had no plan to offer incentives to boost vaccination, adding that inoculation is on a voluntary basis.
In addition, Ho expressed confidence that Guangdong Province, which neighbors the Macao SAR, would contain its recent epidemic outbreak shortly by taking effective measures.
