Macao maintains sound public security situation in Q1: SAR gov't

Xinhua) 14:10, May 21, 2021

MACAO, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Violent crimes continued to drop in Macao in the first quarter of 2021, with zero or low number of serious violent criminal cases reported, the special administrative region (SAR) government said on Thursday.

The police filed 2,914 criminal cases in total in the first quarter, an increase of 20.8 percent from the same period of last year, according to a report released by the government's security division.

However, among the cases, the number of violent crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, homicide and inflicting serious injuries on others continued to drop, showed the report.

The security division pledged to maintain efficient exchange of information with counterparts in surrounding regions to safeguard public security.

