Macao population drops to 682,500 in Q1

Xinhua) 17:22, May 12, 2021

MACAO, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total population at the end of March 2021 dropped by 600 quarter to quarter to 682,500, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistic service said on Tuesday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that female population accounted for 53.2 percent of the total.

A total of 1,173 live births were delivered in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 172 quarter to quarter. Male babies totaled 650 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 124.3, corresponding to 124.3 male babies per 100 female babies.

Mortality increased by 20 quarter to quarter to 586 in the first quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were neoplasms, diseases of the circulatory system and diseases of the respiratory system, said the report.

In the first quarter of 2021, new arrivals from the mainland with one-way permit decreased by 245 quarter to quarter to 675. Besides, the number of non-resident workers at the end of March dropped by 4,548 to 173,113.

The report also showed that a total of 973 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the first quarter, up by 84 quarter to quarter.

