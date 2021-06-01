2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship: ROC vs. Sweden

Xinhua) 13:50, June 01, 2021

ROC's forward Dmitri Voronkov (L) vies with Sweden's defensemen Henrik Tommernes during a Group A match between ROC and Sweden at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 31, 2021. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

