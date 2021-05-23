Highlights of 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Xinhua) 14:21, May 23, 2021

The United States' goalkeeper Cal Petersen (R) tries to make a save during the Group B match between Finland and the United States at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 22, 2021. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

