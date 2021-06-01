Nearly 19,000 illegal border crossers seized in China's crackdown

Xinhua) 09:41, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 18,639 individuals have been nabbed for illegal border crossing since December 2020, up 248 percent year on year, China's National Immigration Administration said Monday.

Since the Ministry of Public Security launched a special campaign late last year, authorities have investigated 6,732 criminal cases involving actions that jeopardize border security and arrested 17,285 suspects nationwide, up 156 percent and 202 percent year on year respectively.

Targeting criminal networks and organizers behind the scenes, Chinese police and border authorities have busted 242 groups disrupting border security, 42 dens functioning as transfer stations, 889 vehicles as well as 256 agencies and enterprises employing illegal immigrants.

An official with the administration said Chinese police and border authorities will further strengthen the crackdown on border control-related crimes and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of exiting and entering the country of Chinese nationals and foreigners.

