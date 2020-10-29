Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Cumulative cross-border renminbi settlement in Yunnan exceeds 568 bln yuan

(Xinhua)    10:53, October 29, 2020

KUNMING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative amount of cross-border renminbi settlement in southwest China's Yunnan Province since 2010 has reached 568 billion yuan (about 84.4 billion U.S. dollars), according to a local branch of the country's central bank.

Since 2014, the renminbi has become Yunnan's largest cross-border settlement currency with ASEAN countries, with Myanmar, Vietnam and Singapore topping market shares, said Li Zezhi of the Kunming branch of the People's Bank of China.

Li said that, by the end of September, the renminbi had accounted for 38.08 percent of the total cross-border incomes and expenditures of local and foreign currencies in Yunnan, remaining the second largest cross-border settlement currency in the province.

"Yunnan's cross-border renminbi business has expanded from border trade in the initial stage to all current-account and capital-account investment and financing fields," Li added.

So far, Yunnan has established cross-border renminbi business with 95 countries and regions, including 37 along the Belt and Road.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York