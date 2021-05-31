China's State Council sends work team to guide Guangdong's COVID-19 response

Xinhua) 16:42, May 31, 2021

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council inter-departmental task force for COVID-19 response has dispatched a work team to south China's Guangdong Province to guide the region's efforts in curbing local COVID-19 breakout, a spokesperson said on Monday.

In May, 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in multiple provinces, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)