China's State Council sends work team to guide Guangdong's COVID-19 response
(Xinhua) 16:42, May 31, 2021
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council inter-departmental task force for COVID-19 response has dispatched a work team to south China's Guangdong Province to guide the region's efforts in curbing local COVID-19 breakout, a spokesperson said on Monday.
In May, 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in multiple provinces, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.
