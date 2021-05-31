1 million Hong Kong residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Xinhua) 14:36, May 31, 2021

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- About 1 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hong Kong since its vaccine rollout started on Feb. 26.

As of Sunday, nearly 1.36 million people have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 20.7 percent of the eligible groups in Hong Kong, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

People aged 16 or above are currently eligible for vaccine doses in the financial hub, where some 2.36 million jabs have been administered in total.

With the inoculation program ongoing, the epidemic has remained under control.

There was no new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, leaving the total tally unchanged at 11,837, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said.

Over the past two weeks, a total of 17 new cases were detected in Hong Kong, mostly imported from overseas.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)