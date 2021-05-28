Traveling Chinese nationals receive free COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai

Xinhua) 11:24, May 28, 2021

DUBAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Around 200 Chinese nationals who hold short-term tourist visas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have applied to receive free Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine under China's "Spring Sprout" program as of Thursday.

With the support of the UAE government, the free vaccination program was launched in the country to inoculate Chinese nationals living overseas.

Chinese tourists are the first batch of non-UAE residents to receive free COVID-19 vaccines in the UAE.

Zhao Chunfu, 51, from central China's Hubei Province, was among the first visiting Chinese nationals who received the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine, administered by the Dubai Health Authority, on Thursday at Al Safa Primary Health Centre in Jumeirah, Dubai.

"I came early because I was really very excited to get the jab," he said. "Now, I will feel safer, and I'm really very happy with this collaboration by the Chinese and the UAE governments."

"This (vaccine) is the best birthday gift I've ever received," said Gao Chenying, 21, who is from China's southeastern Fujian Province.

Zhang Yao, 30, who is from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region also felt happy and relieved.

"I never thought I will get a free vaccine because I was only holding a UAE visitor visa. Now I feel safe to stay longer," said Zhao.

Last week, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Chinese Embassy in the UAE jointly launched a regional vaccination site in Dubai for Chinese nationals.

Chinese nationals over 16 years of age could receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine after registering online at the Chinese Embassy and Consulate websites.

"The vaccination program drive is a strong testament to the solidarity between the UAE government, Dubai, and the Chinese government," said Chinese Consul-General in Dubai Li Xuhang on Thursday.

"Our aim is to protect overseas Chinese nationals with the support of Dubai. We highly appreciate the support of the UAE government and the Chinese nationals really feel the friendship here," Li said.

