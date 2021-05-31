Countdown to Beijing 2022 | FIS presidential candidate Lewis sees record-breaking Beijing Winter Olympics with 250 days to go

Xinhua) 14:33, May 31, 2021

FIS president candidate Sarah Lewis attended the World Winter Sports Expo 2018 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Wang Zijiang)

Sarah Lewis, a candidate for President of the International Ski Federation (FIS), is excited about all the records that will be broken during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which opens in just 250 days.

TOKYO, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Sarah Lewis, a candidate for President of the International Ski Federation (FIS), is excited about all the records that will be broken during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which opens in just 250 days.

"We are now just 250 days to go to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and it is amazing to see how far ahead China is in their preparations," said Lewis, who was Secretary-General of the FIS for 20 years until last October.

"We are about to head to Beijing 2022 with over 2,800 athletes expected from over 90 nations - they will compete across a program of 109 events, the biggest in Winter Olympic history. Six of these events are brand new and will showcase sports governed by FIS."

"The Beijing Games, thanks to the IOC and its proactivity, will also be the most gender-balanced Winter Games in Olympic history, with over 45% of the athletes being female.

"This is a major breakthrough in global sport, and will have a positive impact on generations of women athletes, especially women in the future," Lewis said.

Beijing, which won the bid for the Winter Games in 2015, will become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

China is using the Games to encourage millions of people across China to take up winter sports.

Athletes get ready for the men's 15km mass start classic event at the FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour in Sarkobu Cross-Country Ski Track, Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2021. (Photo by Zanghaer Bolati/Xinhua)

"When you consider the global snow sports market is 150 million participants, tripling it will have a major impact on the winter sports industry not only in China but around the world.

"Creating valuable opportunities for home-grown winter sport champions to shine now and well into the future is also a complete reality for China."

As an Honorary Professor at Beijing Sports University, Lewis has contributed to the education of the management workforce to be perfectly prepared for the Beijing 2022 Games.

"China is making a massive contribution to the growth and development of global snow sport by hosting these Games," Lewis said.

Lewis has traveled to China many times before, but especially since 2015 to support the Beijing organizers with site inspections, seminars, and specific meetings as a member of the IOC Beijing Winter Games Coordination Commission.

When asked whether she will be coming back once more to China, this time for Beijing 2022, she said: "These Games will coincide with the Spring Festival - the most important holiday in China.

"I can't wait to be there to celebrate these historic Olympic Winter Games for our sport and the Olympic Movement in the amazing landscapes of these Games, while enjoying the rich cultures of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou."

Lewis, who grew up in north London, announced her candidacy for FIS President less than two months ago. (Xinhua/Wang Zijiang)

Lewis, who grew up in north London, announced her candidacy for FIS President less than two months ago. The other candidates are Swedish billionaire Johan Eliasch, Swedish Olympic Committee president and FIS vice president Mats Arjes, and Urs Lehmann, president of the Swiss Ski Federation.

The election will be held at the FIS Congress General Assembly, which is due to take place virtually on June 4.

As the only Olympian in the FIS Presidential race, Lewis was 23 years old when she represented Britain at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games. She went on to be Team Manager of the British Olympic Team for Alpine Skiing in Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994.

"As an Olympic alpine skiing athlete, I can say how incredibly privileged I feel about the fact that I had the opportunity to train and compete in this sport. And then ultimately be chosen to represent my country at an Olympic Games.

"I still feel privileged 33 years later."

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)