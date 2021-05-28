Scenery of Angkor archeological park in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Xinhua

Photo taken on May 24, 2021 shows a view of the Angkor archeological park in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Located in Siem Reap province, the Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination. (Apsara National Authority/Handout via Xinhua)

