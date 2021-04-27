Cambodian PM calls for freer int'l trade, stronger multilateralism system

Xinhua) 10:57, April 27, 2021

PHNOM PENH, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday called for more open international trade and stronger support for a multilateralism system to rebuild a thriving post-COVID-19 global economy.

In a pre-recorded speech delivered to the opening ceremony of the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific held in Bangkok via videoconference, Hun Sen said Cambodia is a strong advocate of the principles of globalization.

"Expanding greater openness of international trade and supporting stronger multilateralism system as well as providing preferential treatment to developing countries (are crucial) to ensure that the benefits of globalization are equitably and effectively allocated," he said.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian prime minister also urged rich countries not to hoard COVID-19 vaccines.

"Cambodia would like to emphasize the importance and urgency of the distribution and utilization of the COVID-19 vaccines in an equitable and affordable manner, especially for developing countries," Hun Sen said.

"Besides that, Cambodia would like to appeal to a number of countries not to hoard the vaccine more than needed as well as not to use the vaccine as a political tool," he added.

Hun Sen said Cambodia firmly believes that the fight against COVID-19 and the post-crisis recovery requires all countries to urgently address regional and global challenges in a responsible manner with the spirit of unity, collaboration and mutual respect.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)