Thursday, May 27, 2021

Farewell to deceased China's top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao

(Xinhua) 10:26, May 27, 2021

People bid farewell to deceased China's top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao at the Longhua funeral parlor in east China's Shanghai, May 26, 2021. A memorial service for Wu Mengchao, known as the "father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery," was held on Wednesday. The top hepatobiliary surgeon, who established a unique system of liver surgery in China and devoted himself to saving people's lives for nearly eight decades, passed away at 99 last Saturday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)


