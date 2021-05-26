China's weather authority to improve severe weather warning services

Xinhua) 15:05, May 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows trees immersed in water along the Ganjiang River in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Water level of Ganjiang River has been rising due to the torrential rain. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Facing severe weather disasters recently, China's weather authority has stressed efforts to improve warning services at the grassroots level and for major events.

Since the end of April, severe weather disasters have occurred frequently, and rainfall has increased from the same periods in the previous years, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said at a video conference Monday.

The situation in disaster prevention and mitigation is very tough, the CMA said.

Meteorological support services for sports games and major events should be improved. Emergency plans should also be upgraded regarding meteorological support for major events, natural disasters, and workplace accidents, the CMA said.

The CMA also called for the promotion of self-rescue skills so that more people can defend themselves against meteorological disasters, the CMA said.

