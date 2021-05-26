China replaces Germany as UK's biggest import market: ONS

CGTN) 08:39, May 26, 2021

China has replaced Germany as the UK's biggest single import market for the first time on record, partly fueled by demand for Chinese textiles used for face masks and PPE, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Goods imports from China to the UK increased by 66% since the start of 2018 to the first quarter of 2021, ONS's figures showed on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Du Mingming)