China remains Mongolia's top export destination, import supplier

Xinhua) 15:05, April 15, 2021

ULAN BATOR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China remains Mongolia's top export destination and import supplier in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released by the Mongolian National Statistics Office on Thursday.

China accounted for 92.5 percent of Mongolia's total exports and 39.1 percent of its total imports in the January-March period, said the office in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mongolia's total trade with 121 foreign economies reached 3.5 billion U.S. dollars.

Mongolia is a landlocked country with rich natural resources, among which mineral fuels, ores and livestock are the main export commodities.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)