German Greens' policy risks jobs: former Chancellor Schroeder

Xinhua) 16:10, May 22, 2021

BERLIN, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China is Germany's most important trading partner and Germany should not pursue a "supposedly value-based policy" which risks jobs, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said.

In his newly released podcast "The Agenda" on Thursday, Schroeder said a Green Party policy that called international supply chains into question would lead to a "massive threat to jobs" in Germany.

The governing CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union) should make clear to the Green party and potential future government partner that "the economy in Germany is not to be toyed with," Schroeder stressed.

Schroeder added that Germany could not allow itself to be "drawn into a trade policy dispute between the United States on the one hand and China on the other."

Schroeder was the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of Germany and he served as Chancellor from 1998 to 2005.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)