English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Scientific Research Platform of Academician Chen Zongmao’s Team was established in Pu’er

(People's Daily Online)    17:03, May 21, 2021

Recently, “Scientific Research Platform of Academician Chen Zongmao’ Team” was established in National Pu’er Tea Quality Supervision and Inspection Center in Pu’er.

Building the research platform of academician team is an important measure to push forward the strategy of strengthening the city with talents in Pu’er City.

Chen Zongmao was elected as Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering in 2003, and served as Director of Tea Research Institute, China Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Director-General of China Tea Science Society, Vice-chairman of the Food Safety Commission and so on.

 

