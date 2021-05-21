Jinggu Dabai Tea Pick-up

Recently, the ancestor of Yangta Dabai Tea in Minle Town, Jingu Dai and Yi Autonomous County, Pu’er City has been picking, which opened the prelude of 2021 Dabai Tea Ancient Tree Pick-up. Dabai Tea in Minle Town is one of the eight famous tea in Yunnan Province, which is famous as a tribute to the palace.

The ancestor tree of Yangta Dabai Tea is 9.2 meters high, and is the largest and oldest existing Jinggu Dabai Tea Ancient Tree.

In 2020, the tea output of Minle Town was 5035.10 tons, which achieved agricultural output value of RMB 151 million, and tea has become Minle Town's rich industry.