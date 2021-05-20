Home>>
Austria eases entry rules
(Xinhua) 13:38, May 20, 2021
A woman waits at the exit of Vienna International Airport in Austria on May 19, 2021. Austria eased its entry rules on Wednesday. One of a negative COVID test, proof of vaccination, or proof of a past COVID infection, will replace self-isolate when travelers from the list of low-risk countries and regions enter Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
