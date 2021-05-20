China's top political advisor stresses modernization of all ethnic groups

Xinhua) 10:37, May 20, 2021

YINCHUAN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has stressed the high-quality development of the work related to ethnic affairs and ensuring all ethnic groups achieve modernization together.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wang underlined that development plans should be based on local characteristics and actual conditions to achieve high-quality development. No ethnic group should be left behind on the new journey to comprehensively building a modern socialist China.

During the trip from Monday to Wednesday, a research group led by Wang visited villages, communities, government units, schools, enterprises, and religious sites in places including Yinchuan and Wuzhong. The group talked with local government officials and residents of different ethnic groups.

Wang called for efforts to promote exchanges among different ethnic groups in the process of moving toward modernization.

He stressed that development is the foundation of national unity and harmony. He also highlighted the importance of sustainability and security in economic development in areas with large ethnic minority populations.

