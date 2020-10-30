Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
China to uphold central role of innovation in modernization drive

(Xinhua)    09:21, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and implement the innovation-driven strategy, according to the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which was released Thursday.

China will take self-reliance in science and technology as strategic underpinning for national development, focus on world-leading technologies, economic development, the major demand of the country and people's lives and health, and further implement the strategies of invigorating the country through science and education, developing a quality workforce and innovation-driven development, the communique said.

China will intensify its national strategic strength in science and technology, enhance enterprises' innovation capacity, stimulate the vitality of talent for innovation and make institutional improvement in terms of scientific innovations, it said.

