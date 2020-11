Xi calls on working class to make new, historic endeavors for China's modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged the country's working class and working people to strive for new and historic achievements in fully building a socialist modern country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering to honor model workers and exemplary individuals, stressing that China must closely rely on the working class to promote high-quality development.