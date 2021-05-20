Russian fighter intercepts U.S. bomber before Lavrov-Blinken meeting

Xinhua) 09:11, May 20, 2021

File photo of a Russian Su-27 fighter

The U.S. bomber was approaching Russia's sovereign airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

MOSCOW, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted a B-52H strategic bomber of the U.S. Air Force over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian jet escorted the U.S. plane, which was approaching Russia's sovereign airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, until the B-52H changed its course and left.

Xinhua file photo of a B-52 strategic bomber

The intercept took place just hours before the first meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik, Iceland.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)