Russian fighter intercepts U.S., Norwegian military planes over Barents Sea

Xinhua) 11:44, April 20, 2021

MOSCOW, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepted U.S. and Norwegian patrol planes above the Barents Sea on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Radars detected two air targets approaching the Russian border over the Barents Sea, and a MiG-31 jet belonging to the Russian Northern Fleet took off in response, the ministry said.

The Russian crew identified the air targets as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and a Norwegian P-3C Orion patrol plane.

After the foreign aircraft flew away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 safely returned to its airfield.

During its flight, the Russian fighter strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)