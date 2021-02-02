Supporters of detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny clash with riot police officers during an unsanctioned rally in central Moscow on Jan. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

MOSCOW, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Russia is ignoring statements made by the United States regarding illegal protests taking place in the country, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"As for the statements made by U.S. representatives regarding our country and the illegal actions that took place in our country, I repeat once again, we are not willing to embrace or listen to them," the RIA Novosti news agency cited Peskov as saying.

"It is perhaps useful here to recall that any actions of this sort are generally banned in most European countries," Peskov added.

He pointed out that law enforcement officers across a range of European countries were faced with difficult situations on Sunday, where they had to work to ensure safety and security.

Peskov further condemned any sort of violence against security forces during the unauthorized rallies, calling it unacceptable that certain individuals act like "hooligans and provocateurs."

His statement came after Rebecca Ross, the spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Russia, condemned the use of "harsh tactics against peaceful protestors and journalists" on Sunday and urged Russia to "honor international human rights commitments."

Protests first broke out across Russia on Jan. 23 when thousands of people took to the streets in support of detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Unauthorized rallies continued throughout the country on Jan. 31.