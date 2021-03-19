Putin invites Biden to online discussions
Xinhua file photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden
The discussions could be held on Friday or Monday, and the Kremlin is ready at any time convenient for the White House, Putin said.
MOSCOW, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he would like to invite his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to an online meeting to continue their discussions of bilateral ties.
Putin told a local TV program that the first phone call between the presidents in January was initiated by Washington.
"I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussions, but on the condition that we do this actually live, as they say, online," he said.
The discussions could be held on Friday or Monday, and the Kremlin is ready at any time convenient for the White House, Putin said, adding that he would give relevant instructions to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Earlier in the day, Putin said that the United States has to take into account Russia's interests and Moscow is capable of protecting them.
He emphasized that Russia is prepared to work with the United States in fields of mutual interest, but only on terms that are favorable for Russia.
Putin made the remarks amid escalating Moscow-Washington tensions after a U.S. intelligence report on Tuesday accused Russia of "denigrating" Biden's candidacy during the elections to increase support for former President Donald Trump.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian opposition leader Navalny gets 3.5 years in prison
- Kremlin to disregard U.S. comments on unauthorized protests in Russia
- Russian opposition leader Navalny detained upon returning from Germany
- Russia records 24,763 new COVID-19 cases
- Washington hampering chances for dialogue between Iran, Gulf states: Russian FM
- Russia denies Pompeo allegation of links between Iran, al-Qaeda
- KHL ice hockey match: Dinamo Riga vs. CSKA Moscow
- Russian doctor refutes COVID-19 origin rumor
- Russia, U.S. should extend nuke treaty, adjust nuclear doctrines: Gorbachev
- China-Russia gas pipeline's southern section under full construction
- In pics: FIS Alpine Ski Men's World Cup Slalom
- Germany, Russia reject U.S. sanctions threat against Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- Russia, U.S. must resume normal functioning of diplomatic missions: Russian FM
- Russian FM asks U.S. to clarify future arms control policy
- Kremlin says Putin, Trump to meet in Paris on Nov. 11
- Russia to react to U.S. moves after its withdrawal from INF Treaty: Russian MP
- Trump, Democrats fight over release of "alternative memo" on FBI Russia probe
- Moscow sees U.S. anti-Russia sanctions "unpromising": Russian FM
- Moscow to retaliate U.S. move against Russian media
- Russia ready for cooperation with U.S. on basis of equality: Putin
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.