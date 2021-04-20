Putin to address U.S.-initiated climate summit

Xinhua) 11:49, April 20, 2021

MOSCOW, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at a U.S.-initiated summit on climate change via video link on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Putin will outline Russia's approaches to establishing broad international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Putin among other world leaders to the event scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

