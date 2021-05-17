China's fixed-asset investment up 19.9 pct in Jan.-April

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) went up 19.9 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The FAI amounted to 14.38 trillion yuan (about 2.24 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first four months, according to the NBS.

The double-digit growth was driven by a low base of comparison early last year when COVID-19 paralyzed economic activities in China. Compared with the 2019 level, FAI growth came in at 8 percent during the Jan.-April period.

Investment by the state sector went up 18.6 percent during the period, while private-sector investment rose 21 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, FAI rose 1.49 percent in April.

The FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

