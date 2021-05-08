China issues guideline on social investment in rural sectors

Xinhua) 09:29, May 08, 2021

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China issued a guideline on Friday to encourage social investment in 13 major rural and agricultural sectors to boost rural vitalization.

The sectors include modern planting and breeding, farm-produce processing and circulation, new type of rural services, agricultural technological innovation and rural infrastructure, said the guideline jointly released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the national administration for rural vitalization at a press conference.

Efforts should also be made to create new approaches to investment, build platforms for cooperation and improve the environment of investment, according to the guideline.

Stressing the advancement of rural vitalization, Liu Huanxin, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, urged rural and agricultural authorities to cooperate with financial institutions to provide better financial services.

Along with the country's policy banks, the ministry and the administration are also exploring financing modes for projects aimed at improving the rural living environment, Liu said.

