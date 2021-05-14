Languages

People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer around world

(Xinhua) 13:17, May 14, 2021

People attend the Eid al-Fitr praying in Gaza City, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


