Home>>
People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer around world
(Xinhua) 13:17, May 14, 2021
People attend the Eid al-Fitr praying in Gaza City, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Khartoum, Sudan
- Are Israel, Hamas on verge of large-scale war in Gaza Strip?
- Tension between Israel, Gaza militants threatens to further escalate as death toll mounts
- 7 rockets fired from Gaza at Jerusalem area: Israeli military
- Eid Al-Fitr celebrated by Muslims worldwide
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.