Artificially bred Yangtze alligators released in Anhui

Xinhua) 10:55, May 14, 2021

Photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows a Yangtze alligator at a release point of the Anhui Chinese alligator national nature reserve in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. The nature reserve on Thursday released 51 artificially bred Yangtze alligators, also known as Chinese alligators, into the wild, with another 479 planned to be set free at different release points in the reserve. The nature reserve has begun reintroducing the endangered reptiles into the wild since 2003, and as of 2020, a total of 508 Chinese alligators have been released in 16 batches. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

