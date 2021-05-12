Strong gales, hail hit east China's Anhui

May 12, 2021

HEFEI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Thunderstorms, strong wind and hail have hit east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, severe convection has been ravaging cities in Anhui, bringing up to 75 mm of precipitation and gales blowing up to 35.2 meters per second, the provincial meteorological bureau said. Hailstorms were also reported in the city of Huangshan.

The spire of a 60.8-meter-high ancient pagoda in the city of Anqing was blown down at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, causing no casualties, according to the local government.

