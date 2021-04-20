China's Anhui sees trade growth with regional countries

HEFEI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province saw its trade with Belt and Road countries and other member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) grow by 43.1 percent and 18.9 percent year on year, respectively, in the first quarter. This is according to the provincial government.

In the first quarter, the imports and exports in Anhui totaled 146.46 billion yuan (about 22.5 billion U.S. dollars), up by 36.7 percent year on year. In March alone, Anhui's imports and exports reached 56.08 billion yuan, the highest monthly volume in the province's history.

Anhui's trade volume with countries along the Belt and Road reached 36.75 billion yuan in the first quarter, accounting for 25.1 percent of the province's total import and export value. Imports and exports to other RCEP member countries totaled 39.57 billion yuan.

Anhui's main exports to other participating RCEP countries were mechanical and electrical products, which accounted for more than half of the total export value.

Zhu Qiuming, deputy head of Hefei Customs, said that Anhui uses various means to help companies better understand the preferential measures of the RCEP and promote trade and investment.

