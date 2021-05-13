Iran officially begins registration of candidates for 13th presidential race

Xinhua) 10:55, May 13, 2021

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks to his supporters after registering his candidacy for presidential race in front of Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2021. Iran's Ministry of Interior Affairs on Tuesday officially started registering candidates for the 13th presidential race. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

