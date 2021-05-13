Home>>
People collect swab samples in Indian-controlled Kashmir
(Xinhua) 10:48, May 13, 2021
A healthcare worker wearing protective equipment collects a swab sample from a passenger in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on May 12, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
