Thursday, May 13, 2021

People collect swab samples in Indian-controlled Kashmir

(Xinhua) 10:48, May 13, 2021

A healthcare worker wearing protective equipment collects a swab sample from a passenger in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on May 12, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)


