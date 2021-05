Birds seen at Nallihan Bird Sanctuary in Ankara, Turkey

Xinhua) 10:40, May 13, 2021

Photo taken on May 12, 2021 shows a crested lark bird resting at the Nallihan Bird Sanctuary in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

