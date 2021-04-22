Turkey appoints new ministers

Xinhua) 10:36, April 22, 2021

ANKARA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the trade minister and appointed chiefs of two newly established ministries, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post and replaced by Mehmet Mus.

Derya Yanik was appointed as head of the family ministry, and Vedat Bilgin took the post as the labor minister.

Ministries of labor and family had been under the same roof before the decree separated them.

