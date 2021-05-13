Ignition ceremony for Tokyo Olympic torch relay held in Fukuoka, Japan

Xinhua) 09:19, May 13, 2021

Fukui Tsuyoshi is seen during the ignition ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic torch relay at Heiwadai Athletic Stadium in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, May 12, 2021. The torch relay was taken off public roads and replaced by ignition ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Tokyo2020/Handout via Xinhua)

