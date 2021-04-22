Chinese "Steel Roses" falls in tough group at Tokyo Olympic football tournament

Xinhua) 16:46, April 22, 2021

ZURICH, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Hard fight is waiting for China at the Tokyo Olympic women's football tournament as the Steel Roses were drawn into Group F with Brazil, the Netherlands and Zambia.

Group E includes hosts Japan, Canada, Britain and Chile, while Sweden, United States, Australia and New Zealand are placed in Group G.

The women's football tournament for Tokyo 2020 will kick off on July 21 and the final is scheduled on August 6 at the Olympic Stadium.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)