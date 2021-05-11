China's CPI grows faster in April

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, posted faster growth in April as domestic demand continued to pick up, official data showed Tuesday.

The CPI rose 0.9 percent year on year in April, faster than the 0.4 percent rise recorded in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.3 percent in April, compared with the 0.5 percent decline in March.

The domestic consumer demand continued to recover and overall prices were kept stable last month, said Dong Lijuan, an NBS senior statistician.

