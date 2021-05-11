Home>>
China's PPI up 6.8 pct year on year in April
(Xinhua) 10:08, May 11, 2021
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 6.8 percent year on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.