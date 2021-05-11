China's PPI up 6.8 pct year on year in April

Xinhua) 10:08, May 11, 2021

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 6.8 percent year on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

