Gender ratio of China's population falls slightly to 105.07: official data

Xinhua) 10:40, May 11, 2021

Children play in an adventure playground at a tourist attraction in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Gender ratio of China's mainland population reached 105.07 males to 100 females, according to data of the latest national population census released Tuesday.

It was slightly down from 105.2 in 2010 when the previous census was conducted.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)